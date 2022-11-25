SAN DIEGO — Judy Fridono knew her puppy was something special. At just eight weeks old, Ricochet could surf, but that's not all.
"At one point, Ricochet jumped off her board and onto Patrick's," Fridono recalled. "So, it was really her decision to do that."
The video of that ride went viral. More than 6.5 million people watched Ricochet help the young quadriplegic ride the waves. She followed that with a ride with Ian.
"He was about five or six, and he was in a tragic accident with his parents in a car crash," Fridona said of Ian. "His parents were killed and he ended up with a brain injury."
Ricochet has helped others. Jose Martinez stepped on an IED while serving in Afghanistan. The two often share a board.
"It changed my perspective and I just kept going, and now, I'm training to compete to make the USA team," Martinez shared.
West has autism. He was afraid of water and animals.
"The first wave that they caught, West stood up and grabbed ahold of her and was just so happy and safe," said West's mom, Lauren.
Ricochet was the first certified therapy dog that also does adaptive surfing, a combination that Fridono believes heals the soul.
"The ocean is very healing, which has already been proven and the healing power of a dog," Fridona said. "So, it's just really a very powerful combination."
"She even came up to me and actually touched my forehead with her forehead," Martinez said. "It was pretty awesome, right before we caught the wave."
"There's always a sense of awe when Ricochet's surfing with someone," Fridona said.
Ricochet doesn't just connect in the water. She also works with service members on shore who have PTSD. Ricochet is 14 years old. She has raised more than $1 million for people with disabilities through her nonprofit Puppy Prodigies. Through the charity, Fridona raises and trains service dogs, emotional support dogs and therapy dogs for people with disabilities.