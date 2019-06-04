Health Beat

Health Beat: Robotic spine surgery: Faster, safer, better

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 04:50 PM EDT

CHICAGO - Jack Stone had a pinched nerve in his leg for four years, but he didn't let it stop him from living an active lifestyle, until one day.

"The scariest thing was when my right leg would go completely numb, very unsettling," Stone said.

He knew it was time to get help.

"I came to the conclusion that I didn't want to live the next however many years I've got, 20 or 25 or 30 years, in that physical condition," Stone said.

Stone became one of the first patients in Chicago to undergo spine surgery with new robotic technology. Standard spine surgery requires more time and radiation.

"Each time, we're taking an x-ray to make sure we like where the position is of the probe, and then we take an x-ray before we put the screw, and then we take another x-ray to make sure the screw is in the right location, and that's a lot of extra radiation, not only to the surgeon, but to the patient," said Dr. Christopher J. DeWald, the director of spinal deformity at Rush University Medical Center.

Instead, the Mazor X system creates a blueprint of the patient's spine and a robotic arm guides the surgeon as he places screws into the spine. That allows for less radiation, saved time, lower costs, increased safety, and more efficient placement of screws.

"To me, it's a home run," DeWald said.

Stone's surgery was a success.

"I'm really pleased with the outcome. That's the biggest thing," Stone said. "The numbness has gone away. What pain I had has completely gone away."

And he's ready to get back to his active lifestyle.

The Mazor X system works by matching a CAT scan of the spine with an x-ray, so surgeons can plan placement of the screws on the cat scan ahead of time. DeWald said the technology is great for both minimally invasive and more involved surgeries, such as spinal deformity. He is the first in his practice and among the first in the Midwest to use the system.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

71°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 20%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Health
Study: Up to 25 cups of coffee a day safe for heart health
Copyright 2019 CNN

Study: Up to 25 cups of coffee a day safe for heart health

Lehigh Valley
Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool
Kate Riess | Facebook

Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool

Berks
Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Poconos Coal
Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public