Health Beat: Robotic spine surgery: Faster, safer, better

CHICAGO - Jack Stone had a pinched nerve in his leg for four years, but he didn't let it stop him from living an active lifestyle, until one day.

"The scariest thing was when my right leg would go completely numb, very unsettling," Stone said.

He knew it was time to get help.

"I came to the conclusion that I didn't want to live the next however many years I've got, 20 or 25 or 30 years, in that physical condition," Stone said.

Stone became one of the first patients in Chicago to undergo spine surgery with new robotic technology. Standard spine surgery requires more time and radiation.

"Each time, we're taking an x-ray to make sure we like where the position is of the probe, and then we take an x-ray before we put the screw, and then we take another x-ray to make sure the screw is in the right location, and that's a lot of extra radiation, not only to the surgeon, but to the patient," said Dr. Christopher J. DeWald, the director of spinal deformity at Rush University Medical Center.

Instead, the Mazor X system creates a blueprint of the patient's spine and a robotic arm guides the surgeon as he places screws into the spine. That allows for less radiation, saved time, lower costs, increased safety, and more efficient placement of screws.

"To me, it's a home run," DeWald said.

Stone's surgery was a success.

"I'm really pleased with the outcome. That's the biggest thing," Stone said. "The numbness has gone away. What pain I had has completely gone away."

And he's ready to get back to his active lifestyle.

The Mazor X system works by matching a CAT scan of the spine with an x-ray, so surgeons can plan placement of the screws on the cat scan ahead of time. DeWald said the technology is great for both minimally invasive and more involved surgeries, such as spinal deformity. He is the first in his practice and among the first in the Midwest to use the system.