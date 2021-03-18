SALT LAKE CITY — Joshua Naea was a powerhouse on the dance floor, and he kept dancing until a stroke swept him off his feet.
"My left side pretty much felt like it was sinking into the floor," recalled Naea, 28. "Then, I realized I couldn't move it at all."
Fast forward six weeks and Naea is walking. The longest ZeroG gait and balance system in the country is what got Naea moving. Therapists use the track to help patients who have suffered everything from spinal cord injuries to bone fractures regain mobility and learn to walk again.
"It's a robot that stays above you and then has a tethered line that goes down to a harness," explained Randy Carson, a physical therapist with University of Utah Health.
Patients can relearn how to stand, move, walk and climb stairs, all without fear of falling.
"It allows safety, really, for the therapist and the patient," Carson said.
"They put like seven straps on me," Naea said. "I feel pretty safe, and then they got me walking and it was awesome."
Therapists said they believe z-track helps people recover faster and gets them home several weeks sooner.
"I've been working in physical therapy well over 25 years, and it's the best piece of equipment I've ever worked with hands down," Carson shared.
It also gave Naea the boost of confidence he needed.
"I was like, 'OK, you know what? I can recover,'" he exclaimed.
Rehabilitation is changing. State-of-the-art technologies are incorporating physical therapy into activities such as cooking and playing sports. New research shows by improving rehab techniques, outcomes for spinal cord and head injury patients are improving, allowing many to leave the hospital by walking out the door, not in a wheelchair.