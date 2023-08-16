PLANO, Tx. - Just doing something as simple as walking her dogs is a task Stacey Zvokel couldn’t easily do a few years ago.
Stacey was born with a bicuspid aortic valve that had two flaps instead of three, making it difficult for her heart to pump blood.
"I had significant blockage where the blood flow was not coming in, which put me at risk for heart failure,” Stacey explained.
She needed an aortic valve replacement.
says, “Stacey fits into the Ross category perfectly ‘cause she's a young, active female who doesn't want to be on any coagulation and wants to live a long time,” said Dr. William Brinkman, cardiothoracic surgeon at Baylor Scott & White with The Heart Hospital in Plano, Texas,
Dr. Brinkman says it’s the only operation that replaces the diseased aortic valve with the patient’s own tissue.
“We are basically taking your pulmonary valve and moving it over to where the aortic valve was. The beauty of the Ross procedure is, the only aortic valve replacement where you have your own living tissue still functioning as a valve,” Dr. Brinkman explained.
Studies show that the Ross procedure has a lower risk of stroke or clots forming and has better long-term outcomes compared to conventional aortic valve replacement.
“It's the only valve replacement with a long-term survival parallels the survival of the average American population, which is remarkable,” Dr. Brinkman added.
Ross saved Stacey’s heart and changed her life.
“I realized, ‘Oh my word, I feel so good.’ I didn't realize how bad I actually felt until I got better,” Stacey said with relief.
The ideal patient for the Ross procedure is fit and under 50.
The other options for aortic valve replacements are a mechanical valve, which requires a lifetime of blood thinners, or replacing the valve with a cow-based or pig-based valve, which tend to wear out in 10 to 15 years.