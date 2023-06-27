BALTIMORE, Md. - Randy Owings’ lifeblood is his family and his 32-year career of caring for champion horses.
He does it all: rides tractors, bales hay, totes feed buckets. All very physical work, but a friendly pickup lacrosse game took him down.
“My shoulder went dead. It wasn’t hard, I mean, I hit him and when he rolled, I put my left shoulder into him,” Owings recalled.
That move triggered a pain that ripped through his shoulder.
“He tore what’s called the rotator cuff, which are a group of four muscles and tendons around the ball and socket joint of the shoulder," explained Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, shoulder specialist at Mercy Medical Center. "So, they sit on the outside of the ball and they’re really important for not only the motion of the ball and the socket, but also stability and centering the ball and the socket.”
Owings tore three of the four tendons.
“It’s like the sleeve of a shirt, he almost went all the way around the sleeve,” Dr. Gasbarro added.
Rotator cuff injuries prevent patients from raising their arms overhead.
Dr. Gasbarro opted for cuff augmentation surgery, using Owings’ own bicep to reattach his tendons.
Re-injury can be an issue, so post-surgery, Owings had to rest. Four months of tendon-bone healing made the fix solid enough so it wouldn’t rip again.
“He’s back to doing maintenance work on the horse farm,” Dr. Gasbarro said.
Rotator cuff surgery is very slow to heal, with post-surgical pain lasting up to six months.
Patients are urged to be thorough about their physical therapy in order to regain complete use of their arms.