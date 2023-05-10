DENVER, Co. - Little Harper Jacobo has come a long way.
She and her twin sister, Gabriella, were born prematurely at just 23 weeks, weighing less than a third of a pound.
“They fit in the palms of my hand. They were very, very tiny. I mean, very small,” their mother, Kayla Hatch, remembered.
While both girls were small, Harper was given just a one percent chance of survival following birth. But that wasn’t the only obstacle she faced.
“The two ends of her esophagus were separated by quite a bit. So, basically, means that she could not swallow whatsoever," said Dr. Steven Rothenberg, chief of pediatric surgery at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.
The two ends of Harper's esophagus were separated by seven centimeters.
Dr. Rothenberg led a team that performed three lifesaving surgeries on Harper. The first one involved stretching the two ends to try to bring them together.
“We got the two ends almost together, but there was still about, maybe a one-inch gap between the two ends,” Dr. Rothenberg explained.
Rothenberg then took part of Harper’s chest wall to create a Band-Aid between the two ends, closing the gap to a half an inch. The doctor then used magnets to finally bring both ends together.
Dr. Rothenberg further explained, “We put one magnet down her mouth and into the upper part of her esophagus, we put the other magnet through her gastrostomy tube. What happened over the next few days, the magnets gradually attracted to each other.”
The magnets were eventually removed by pulling them up through Harper’s mouth with no additional surgery required. And although she is delayed, doctors believe Harper will be able to grow up and eat and swallow like any other child.
Dr. Rothenberg had to get special FDA-permission to use the magnets for this purpose. For Harper, they were a life-saver.