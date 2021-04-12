CHICAGO — Every step Steve Mateja takes is nothing short of a miracle. At age 19, Mateja was diagnosed with bone cancer in his leg. In 1987, many patients would have faced amputation.
"I wasn't one of those people that gave up easily," he recalled. "Even through chemotherapy and the original surgeries, I was always, 'What do I need to do?'"
At the time, Dr. Henry Finn, an orthopedic specialist at Chicago Center for Orthopedics, used a device that allowed him to spare most of Mateja's leg.
"We chose to implant a custom-made device that included a cadaver bone that replaced his upper femur as well as his knee," Finn explained.
Mateja recovered and went on to get married and have children, two things he thought might never happen. Mateja was doing well with the implant, until late last year, when he fell, and the implant broke.
Thirty-three years later, Finn had another solution for Mateja, an upgraded revision with an orthopedic salvage system, or OSS. Finn removed the old implant and reconstructed the limb with the OSS.
"The fit and feel of his original implant compared to the one he has now is like comparing a Yugo to a Ferrari," Finn illustrated.
"I've seen him walk before, but not this way," shared his wife, Cheli. "It was smooth. It was like a normal person walking almost, and it brought tears to my eyes."
She said she's looking forward to the future, when her husband can walk their daughter down the aisle. For now, Mateja is happy to be here and still be on his feet.
"I think it's the biggest gift anybody could give," he expressed.
Finn said Mateja's original implant lasted 15 or 20 years longer than anticipated. Most of the early limb implants became worn or failed before 15 years. The new OSS device should last for the rest of Mateja's life.