Health Beat: Saving shoulder function after breast cancer surgery

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 05:16 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 05:16 PM EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Tina Harrison has had a lot of experience with cancer over the past five years.

"My sister had breast cancer," said Harrison, 45. "I went through everything with her down in Florida. My mom had ovarian cancer. My grandmother had breast cancer. Came back from my sister's cancer surgery and went to my doctor."

Harrison chose to have a preventive double mastectomy. That's when doctors found her cancer. Five years later, she still feels the effects of surgery:

"Stiffness, yes. Pain, yes," she said. "It was all there."

Researchers are studying long-term shoulder function in breast cancer survivors. Women who seem to lose the most function have undergone a procedure called a lat flap reconstruction.

"They basically take muscle off the back, move it to the chest wall and use that to house the permanent implant," said David Lipps, an assistant professor of movement science at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology.

Doctoral student Josh Leonardis motivates Harrison to push against the robotic device, measuring how the muscle reacts. Harrison did not have a lat flap reconstruction, but still has shoulder pain. Lipps said the goal is to identify which patients would benefit from earlier physical therapy.

"For functional tasks like lifting a bag of groceries off the ground or moving your arm around back to hook a bra," Lipps explained.

They are movements that can restore quality of life-after cancer.

Lipps said he was finishing his training in 2013 when his mother, Marsha, was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed radiation. Lipps said his interest in radiation therapy and muscle tissue evolved to the work he does today, studying surgical outcomes in breast cancer survivors.

