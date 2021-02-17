SALT LAKE CITY - Nine-year-old Mikelyn Jones was born with a heart defect called tetralogy of fallot, meaning her pulmonary heart valve wasn't working.
"I'm a normal girl," Mikelyn shared, "but I just have a different heart."
"She actually was born blue, so very blue," said Angela Jones, Mikelyn's mom. "She had her first open heart surgery when she was seven days old."
Mikelyn has had two open-heart surgeries. This time around, Dr. Robert Gray, an interventional pediatric cardiologist at the University of Utah Health & Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, was able to do a minimally-invasive procedure using a newly FDA-approved pediatric melody heart valve to replace the old one.
"It's from a neck vein of a cow, and it's a natural valve, and it takes about 100 to 200 of these veins to find one valve that works," Gray said.
The valve is sewn inside a catheter, inserted into a vein in the groin or neck. Once inside the heart, it replaces the old valve.
"The leaflets inside the valve start working right away, and we can do this without stopping the heart, without going on cardiopulmonary bypass, and without opening the chest," Gray continued.
The new procedure cuts recovery time from six to eight weeks to just a few days. No scar, no restrictions. The only recovery Mikelyn has now is healing from her latest bike accident.
The new less invasive alternative to open-heart surgery may also reduce the number of surgeries children will need over their lifetime. Kids as young as four or five years old can have the melody heart valve. On average, it will need to be replaced every seven years.