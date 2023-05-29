JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Emery and Riley Grissom were born with holes in their hearts, something their mom, Tracey, knows all about.
“I was also born with a congenital heart defect.” Tracey said.
Tracey was born with a rare condition known as swiss cheese heart, which caused holes between the lower two chambers of her heart.
"If you were to look at that wall, that septum, it would look like swiss cheese,” explained Dr. Rajesh Shenoy, pediatric cardiologist at Wolfson Children’s Terry Heart Institute.
Tracy had the holes repaired when she was eight months old, but because of her heart defect, Tracey and her husband Paul had Emery and Riley through a surrogate.
Not only did the family history put them at risk for heart problems, having them by IVF put them at even higher risk.
“To find out that both your children are gonna have congenital heart defects, it was mind blowing.” said Tracy.
Emery’s holes in the bottom chamber of the heart will likely close as she grows. But Riley?
“Essentially, a huge chunk of the wall between the bottom two chambers was missing,” said Dr. Shenoy.
Within weeks, Riley was struggling.
“He was in overt heart failure. He was breathing at around 60 to 70 times a minute. That's about two or three times faster than a newborn should breathe.” sated Shenoy.
Doctors at Wolfson Children’s Hospital performed a pulmonary artery banding, which put a tie around the pulmonary artery to prevent the extra blood flow from flooding into Riley’s lungs.
He went back to breathing normally.
“While in the past, he just could not gain weight because his heart and his lungs were working overtime, he's overtaken his sister right now,” said Dr. Shenoy.
And after 140 days in the hospital, Riley went home with his sister. He gained weight and had surgery to close the holes in his heart.
IVF does increase the odds of any baby having a heart defect.
That’s why doctors recommend genetic testing be done invitro.
Little Emery will also need heart surgery, but not until she is three or four years old.
Doctors say both children are expected to grow up and live a normal, active life.