CHICAGO — Ali Bello was 23 and living her dream with a new job and great friends until a series of unfortunate events took place.

"I got home one night and realized I had this pounding headache," Bello recalled.

She was diagnosed with leukemia. After a week of chemotherapy, Bello developed a severe headache with vomiting. A CAT scan showed bleeding in her brain.

"I had just had my chemo treatment and I had thrown up in one of the bed pans and just was feeling super ill," she said.

"This was because of her cancer and the chemotherapy drugs given to try to cure her cancer," explained Dr. Babak Jahromi, a neurosurgeon at Northwestern Medicine.

Emergency medications didn't reduce the pressure.

"Because the bleeding was so large, things spiraled out very, very quickly," Jahromi said. "She was sliding deeper into a coma to a point where she was near death."

Bello almost died twice that night. Jahromi said he performed a skull flap surgery faster than he had ever done before, removing a large portion of Bello's skull, making room for her brain to swell and hopefully recover without any more damage.

Bello had to relearn how to use the left side of her body and, after several weeks, she was able to get back on chemo. Now, two years out, Bello is cancer free.

"I think it would just be great to get back my life and be able to do things on my own and get back to my running, my boxing, and all those things that I love," Bello shared.

"From someone who was at death's doorstep to now being able to swim laps in a pool, despite her disability, is just a miracle," Jahromi exclaimed.

Due to her brain bleed, Bello is still recovering. She's in occupational therapy and physical therapy, and she works with a personal trainer three times a week — all with the end goal of getting back out there and living on her own.