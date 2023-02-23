NEW YORK, Ny. – For New York artist Yvelisse Boucher, putting brush to paper last year was both cathartic and very personal.
Boucher began painting safari-themed pictures after hearing wonderful news from her son and his fiancée that they were expecting. It also compelled the 61-year-old to make a life-altering decision.
“I have some work to do. I gotta be able to run around and chase this little guy,” Boucher said.
Boucher was facing some serious health issues: she had Type 2 diabetes, a previously undetected stroke that left her weak on one side and heart disease.
Boucher then learned she needed a triple bypass.
“I was terrified. I was truly, truly terrified,” Boucher recalled.
Mount Sinai Morningside cardiovascular surgeon Dr. John Puskas recommended a highly-specialized surgery using arteries instead of veins. Unlike other bypass procedures, surgeons didn’t have to stop the heart.
“The no-aortic touch all arterial bypass operation does not use the heart lung machine at all," explained Puskas. "Instead of attaching arteries or veins to the aorta, we actually leave them with their own normal inflow.”
Dr. Puskas removed an artery from Boucher’s wrist to perform the bypass.
Surgeons also surgically repositioned two internal arteries to improve blood flow. Puskas said the arterial graft and off-pump surgery leads to shorter recovery and better outcomes.
Boucher says she kept thinking about meeting her grandson, and that kept her going during recovery.
After healing, Boucher finally met her grandson, Ezra.
“I did a little peek-a-boo thing with him, and he gave me my first smile and my heart just burst,” she exclaimed.
Dr. Puskas said the arterial graft no-touch heart bypass is now the preferred way he and his Mount Sinai Morningside colleagues perform coronary bypass.
Studies show there is a two percent stroke risk during traditional coronary bypass surgery. With the arterial graft no-touch technique, surgeons reduce the stroke risk to one-quarter of one percent.