PITTSBURGH, Pa. - For decades, a mammogram has been a potentially life-saving screening for women over age 40. But experts say the imaging has its drawbacks.
“The tissues are overlapping, they're superimposed. So, it's sort of like trying to read a book through the cover without ever opening the book and look at each page," said Dr. Margarita Zuley, chief of breast imaging at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital.
For women with dense breast tissue, screening can be even trickier.
Women with dense breasts have less fatty tissue, and researchers are now looking at the benefit of using an abbreviated MRI.
“An MRI uses an injected contrast called gadolinium, which goes where blood flow goes. And so, it lets us see the function of the breast," explained Dr. Zuley. "The blood flows through cancers differently than it does through normal tissue. It goes, there's more blood flow to it, and, and it goes through at a faster rate.
A recent study found women with dense breasts who had an average risk of breast cancer benefited from the abbreviated MRI screening.
The MRI detected two and a half times as many breast cancers as 3D mammography.
Dr. Zuley says doctors may begin to look more at a patient’s personal history and cancer risk when determining which option may be best.
“I think we're moving away from the anatomic era of one size fits all in breast screening, towards a more personalized approach," added Dr. Zuley.
The abbreviated MRI takes about 10 minutes compared to traditional mammography which takes about 5.
Experts say most private insurance plans that cover mammography also pay for MRI screenings if a woman is considered high risk.
