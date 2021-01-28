TAMPA, Fla. - Even though being sandwiched between two full-time jobs, Roni-Kay Lopez carves out time for her "Seize the Moment" epilepsy charity.
"If I can get through this after a lifelong battle, how can we help others get the opportunity?" said Lopez, the founder of the Seize the Moment Foundation.
She was having so many seizures as a little girl that doctors didn't think she'd make it to 16.
"I was in a zoo with my family and I had 108 in one day," explained Lopez.
"Surgery for epilepsy is not very common," said Dr. Selim Benbadis, a neurologist at USF Health. "Epilepsy is one percent of the population. It's a large population, and about a third of those are difficult to control with medications, and those are the ones for which we look at the possibility of surgery."
Benbadis uses images to find the focus of the seizures.
"In patients in whom we can identify focus precisely and is in a safe place to take it out to resect it, epilepsy surgery is very successful," he said.
But he added that if surgery isn't an option and medication doesn't work, there's neurostimulation.
"Where instead of taking out a part of the brain, we stimulate that part or stimulate the entire brain to lessen seizures," Benbadis said.
Surgery worked for Lopez and now...
"I never would have thought I could tell somebody I've been seizure-free, let alone medication-free," she said.
That's why Lopez is charging on to spread her charity's message: Seize the Moment.
Lopez said she inherited the epilepsy gene from her great grandmother on her father's side. Her charity, Seize the Moment, has given $25,000 for research and patient care so far.