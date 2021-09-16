ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, there's more to worry about than your kids getting good grades.
"So, let's be honest, children are ideally designed to spread infection," said Dr. Kenneth Alexander, the chief of infectious diseases at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando.
A poll conducted by the American Federation of Teachers and several education groups shows 73% of parents are comfortable with their kids returning to the classroom, but a majority are still worried that their child will be infected with COVID-19 at school.
"What we don't want to do is destroy what's important in early childhood, and it's just a risk we're going to take," Alexander said.
Remind your kids about the everyday precautions they need to take to prevent getting sick.
"Wear your mask, do your social distancing, wash your hands," Alexander shared.
Allow them to express concerns or anxiety they may have about returning to school during the pandemic. Checkups with your family doctor are more important than ever. Having a primary care doctor who knows your child's health baseline is crucial for when he or she isn't feeling well.
For those who are still skeptical about whether sending their kids back to school is the right decision for their family can visit a special section of the CDC's website. There are three checklists you and your family can fill out together to help decide the best way to take on the 2021-2022 school year together.