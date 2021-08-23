HOBOKEN, N.J. — Barbara Colella is a restaurateur and an avid traveler, but after months of feeling short of breath, she had a sudden episode that landed her in the hospital.
"In January, I got up and I took my dog to the end of my driveway, and I felt like a horse had kicked me in the chest," Colella recalled.
Colella's coronary arteries were 99.9% blocked. Doctors would have performed bypass surgery, but Colella was also positive for COVID-19. Instead, she was hospitalized for several weeks, which she said was a blessing.
"I am so fortunate that the Food and Drug Administration approved this procedure while I was recovering in the hospital," she shared.
It's called intravascular lithotripsy, and it works using soundwaves. First, doctors pass a catheter through an arm vein or leg artery to reach arteries clogged with hard plaque.
"It's a balloon, inflate the balloon, and then you emit, uh, these waves, which are shattering the calcium, which is in the wall of the vessel into tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny pieces," said Dr. Haroon Faraz, an interventional cardiologist at Hackensack University Medical Center.
The ground-up calcium remains safely within the wall of the artery, and doctors are able to continue with a traditional procedure to restore blood flow.
"The vessel becomes very compliant," Faraz noted, "and then it makes it easier for the treatment of the blockage with a stent and a balloon."
As her blood flow improved, Colella began feeling better quickly.
"It was like, I was a new person," she exclaimed.
The shockwave device was given breakthrough designation by the FDA in mid-February. Faraz said an earlier clinical trial for the device, The DISRUPT CAD-3 Trial, showed that the shockwave was safe and effective.