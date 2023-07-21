ORLANDO, Fl. - America has a growing sleep problem.
“By 2018, a third of Americans slept lesser and I guess now, half of the people don’t sleep enough,” said Jagdish Khubchadani, professor of public Health at New Mexico State University.
The American College of Cardiology says poor sleep habits can shorten your life by as much as five years.
Researchers found those with healthy sleep habits were 21 percent less likely to die from heart disease, 19 percent less likely to die from cancer and 30 percent less likely to die for any reason.
So how can you sleep more to live longer? First, get enough sleep.
“We have a prescription for seven hours,” said Khubchadani.
Not getting enough sleep not only increases your risk for heart disease and diabetes, it can also put you at greater risk of being in a car crash by 33 percent.
Experts also found taking prescribed sleep medications increased your risk for cancer by 35 percent.
One Canadian study found cognitive behavioral therapy, instead of sleeping pills, helped people fall asleep nine to 30 minutes sooner.
The study from the American College of Cardiology also found healthy sleep habits affected men more than women.
Men who adopted all five healthy sleep habits had their life expectancy expanded by five years.
Women who had these sleep habits had their life expanded by only 2.5 years.