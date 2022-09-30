ORLANDO, Fla. — About 130 people die by suicide each day.
"Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States; that's top three among young adults and adolescents," said Douglas Ruderfer, an associate professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The rates of mental disorders linked to suicides are also on the rise. Studies show depression rates in the U.S. tripled in the early months of the pandemic, and a study from Boston University found depression now affects one in three Americans.
"We know that depression is a major risk factor for suicide attempt," said Dr. JooEun Kang, a PhD candidate at Vanderbilt.
But steps can be taken to reduce this risk factor and others.
"That oftentimes just starts or can begin with telling someone, a friend, a family member or a doctor, that you are, in fact, struggling," Ruderfer said.
And if you know someone who is struggling, you don't have to wait until he or she talks to you. Be sensitive and ask direct questions, such as "Are you thinking about hurting yourself?" or "Do you have access to weapons or things that can be used as weapons to harm yourself?"
Studies show talking about suicide decreases rather than increases the risk for suicide. Also, encourage the person to speak with a mental health professional and never promise to keep someone's suicidal thoughts a secret.
There are things Congress can do, too. New research from the American Psychological Association found in states that enact hate crime laws that protect LGBTQIA+ populations, the rate of suicide attempts among gay and straight high school students dropped significantly.
If you or anyone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.