SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. - Matthew Edwards was a gymnast growing up and had a horrific accident.
“I had jumped into a foam pit that I thought was deeper. Turned out to be really shallow. I kind of over rotated and landed on my neck and fractured my vertebrae,” Edwards painfully recalled.
His world has been confined to a hospital room for the last few months, but this room is giving him something he didn’t have before.
“Every single piece of control that you give back to someone who's lost it is really important for every aspect of their life,” said Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbluth of the Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital at the University of Utah.
Dr. Rosenbluth and his team are behind the world’s first smart hospital rooms where patients can control everything from the lights, temperature, TV, bed, the blinds and more.
“If I'm paralyzed and I'm going with my wheelchair up to the door, well, I can't open the door by myself, but I can maybe talk to my device and say, ‘Hey, open the door',” explained Neilsen registered nurse Damaris Zarco.
The room gives patients complete control of their surroundings by using their voice, touch, breath, eye gaze or head movements.
“We can cater the app to any level of functioning,” said James Gardner, IT manager at the facility.
One study found that implementing smart room technology reduced the time nurses spent on documentation by an average of 24 minutes per shift.
“Patients would call just to have the blinds closed or the temperature adjusted in the room, but because they're able to do that with the app, then it saves me a trip to the room,” added Zarco.
“There are people in those rooms that are on ventilators that can't move a single part of their body, that are now able to operate every aspect of that room,” Dr. Rosenbluth emphasized.
The Journal of Nursing Care reports that using smart room technology to automate medication dispensing reduced medication errors by 78 percent.