ST. LOUIS — Not much scares Cindy Morris.
"I'm an exciting person," she shared. "I like doing exciting stuff."
From jumping solo at 1,300 feet to speeding down the highway on her Harley, Morris thought nothing could stop her, until...
"I woke up on a Saturday and there was a large lump in my neck," Morris shared.
Morris was diagnosed with stage-four non-small cell lung cancer.
"I was stunned," she said.
Radiation, chemotherapy, surgery and two clinical trials worked temporarily, but tumors returned in her lungs, lymph nodes, adrenal glands, spleen and brain. Then, a new drug gave her new hope.
"I take six of them a day," she said.
Washington University lung cancer oncologists believed the new drug, Sotorasib, may be Morris' last chance.
"We were in a tough situation, where the tumor was popping up everywhere," said Dr. Siddhartha Devarakonda, an oncologist at Washington University School of Medicine.
Sotorasib targets tumors caused by a specific DNA mutation, blocking cancer cells from multiplying.
"She had this huge lump that was sitting on the, on her belly," Devarakonda said. "We knew that that was bad, and when we started the drug within a couple of weeks, I can no longer find it on exam."
One week after starting the trial, Morris was able to cut her pain medication in half. Three weeks into the trial, her tumors began shrinking. Now, two years later, she's still taking the drug. All but one tumor in her lung have disappeared.
"I've done a mission trip. I've been back to my church," Morris shared. "I mean, I feel like me again."
In 80% of the 126 patients on the trial, tumors got smaller, or the growth did not progress, according to researchers.
Sotorasib is FDA-approved and sold under the brand name Lumakras.