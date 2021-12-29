CINCINNATI — You might have heard them buzz or seen them overhead, but imagine some robots on a special medical mission.
"We are building a telehealth drone that will have the ability to go inside people's homes," said Manish Kumar, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Cincinnati.
It's something no one has been able to accomplish before.
"That's very, very challenging from technology point of view, because once you go inside people's homes, you lose connection with the GPS," Kumar explained.
University of Cincinnati engineers are designing and testing special sensors that would allow the drones to maneuver through a front door and into a patient's living room, carrying a tablet or smart phone. Patients would connect with a doctor for a telehealth appointment and access a special medical kit attached to the drone so they can measure and transmit health information.
"We'll be able to get a read on their heart rate. We'll be able to know what their oxygen level is in their body," explained Debi Sampsel, the director of telehealth at UC College of Nursing.
"It's going to let, uh, all the people stay at home for, for longer time, more independently," said Kumar.
The researchers said they hope landing a drone safely in your living room will be all science and not fiction.
The researchers said the prototype is ready and tested for use in people's homes. It will be ideal for patients who live in rural areas miles or hours away. In the United States, one in four people does not have a primary care provider or easily accessible health center. The U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion said increasing access to routine care is critical for improving health.