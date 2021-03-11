PITTSBURGH - Joey Chasko, 39, loves to bake with his mom, Linda. Some days, he needs help with details. He's had seizures since birth, but two years ago, they got worse.
"They started to come more often, about, like, every two or three weeks," Chasko recalled.
Even with three daily medications twice a day, nothing stopped the seizures. Brain surgery was the next step.
"It was his choice, but at the same time, it was a scary decision to make," explained his mom, Linda Chasko.
Joey Chasko's doctor thought he would be the perfect candidate for a new approach pioneered by a team of surgeons at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. For the past decade, the surgeons have performed endonasal surgery for epilepsy, accessing the brain through the nose. Now, the surgeons wanted a better angle to visualize the brain.
"Instead of going through the nose, we went through what we call the gingival labial fold, which is inside the mouth," explained Dr. Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez, a UPMC neurosurgeon.
By going through the inside of the lip, surgeons leave more of the brain intact.
"Now, we are removing small areas, as I said, size of an olive, perhaps the size of a cherry, very localized, very focal," Gonzalez-Martinez described.
Chasko had some facial numbness, but no seizures. He's looking forward to some day being completely medicine-free.
"And I could get back to a regular normal life and not have to worry about anything," he shared.
The UPMC team has performed this new surgery on two other patients in addition to Chasko. The doctors said all three are recovering well. The new procedure has now been dubbed the Sublabial Pittsburgh Endoscopic Temporal Lobe — or "SPETL" — approach.