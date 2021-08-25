NEW YORK — Alivia McCord, 15, lives to dance, but the nationally ranked competitor almost had to give it all up.
"I was in my dance costume, and my mom noticed that I was crooked. My hips were crooked," Alivia McCord said.
Doctors diagnosed Alivia with scoliosis and recommended immediate surgery to fuse her back, which would have limited her bending or twisting. Instead, the McCords decided to try a non-invasive back brace, but...
"When we did the out-of-brace x-ray, they took her out of her brace for like four days, her curve went right back," said Donna McCord, Alivia's mom.
That's when the McCords sought out scoliosis specialist Dr. Barron Lonner, who recommended a new procedure called vertebral body tethering, or VBT.
"So, the benefit of tethering is we don't permanently alter the spine, and we maintain flexibility and some growth for the patients," said Lonner, the chief of minimally invasive scoliosis surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Instead of opening the back, surgeons access a patient's spine through tiny holes in their side.
"What we do is place screws into the vertebral bodies, which are the building blocks of the spine," Lonner elaborated.
Then, surgeons maneuver a flexible cord into the back and anchor it to the screws. The tethering corrects the curvature but still allows patients almost full movement. Six weeks after surgery, Alivia was back to training and performing.
"I was so happy that I was just back on my dance floor, and I could just dance again," she shared.
Surgeons have been performing VBT in clinical trials for about 10 years, but the procedure was not approved by the FDA until 2019. The most common patient for this procedure is someone who is age 10 or older and is still growing. Doctors said that growth allows them to get more correction over time. Some doctors, however, also consider patients, like Alivia, who wouldn't do well with a traditional fusion.