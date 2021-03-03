CHICAGO - Unlike other sports injuries, a concussion is difficult to diagnose quickly.
"You can see an arm that's broken through an x-ray," said Lewis Simon, who suffered a concussion playing sports, "but if you get hit and you look a little wheezy but tell your coach you're fine, guess what? You're going out the next play."
Most schools and sports teams now follow a specialized set of steps to diagnose and care for an athlete who suffers a blow to the head—it's known as a concussion protocol, but the diagnosis can take time. Now, researchers are developing a new saliva test to diagnose concussion by identifying a microRNA biomarker secreted by cerebral nerves that can be picked up in a patients' spit. It's a non-invasive test that can be done as soon as an injured player comes off the field.
"In the past, other work has looked at things like cerebral spinal fluid, which means a lumbar puncture, which you're not doing on the side of a soccer game," said Elizabeth Pieroth, the director of the concussion program at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.
Studies show the biomarker is critical as it's exclusive to only concussions. Researchers in a Penn State University study found that the test is over 92% accurate.
"So, if we have something that says, 'Yes, in fact, you have a concussion,' and we can remove them from play is a game changer," Pieroth said. "It's the Holy Grail of concussion work."
The study's authors at Penn State have now teamed up with Quadrant Biosciences and have received a grant to produce the technology.
Doctors said the test will be game-changing not only for trainers to use field-side in sports, but also by emergency responders at the scene of an accident or even by Army medics on a battlefield.