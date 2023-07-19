CLEVELAND, Oh. - Stroke and heart disease are two leading causes of death in the U.S.
Both conditions could be the result of a common American health issue: high cholesterol.
Statins play a pivotal role in lowering LDL, or “bad cholesterol”, levels in the body. Experts say about 10 to 15 percent of the population don’t tolerate statins.
Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, is evaluating a statin alternative in a trial called CLEAR Outcomes.
“Bempedoic acid does lower cholesterol," explained Dr. Nissen. "It’s a bit less effective, but it can be combined with another drug, known as ezetimibe, and the two together can lower the bad cholesterol.”
At the end of the trial, researchers found there was a 13 percent reduction of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke in patients that received the statin alternative.
“Those people who can’t tolerate statins are good candidates to be treated with bempedoic acid,” Dr. Nissen said.
There are a few risks associated with the alternative, including a one percent increase in the risk of gout and an increased risk of gallstones.