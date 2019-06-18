Health Beat

Health Beat: Stem cell clinics: Buyers beware!

SEATTLE - Norman Wohlken's osteoarthritis makes walking painful. He read an ad for a stem cell clinic and signed up.

"If you're desperate, you're in pain, but there is hope for a cure, then you're probably going to try it," said Wohlken.

He paid $1,400 to have cells extracted, spun in a centrifuge, and reinjected.

"The results were negligible, no improvement. In fact, worse," said Wohlken.

Dr. Chuck Murry has worked on regenerating heart muscle with stem cells for 20 years. He said some private clinics are taking people's money and giving them unproven treatments that could in fact be harmful.

"Let's gather some data and let's see," said Murry, the director of the Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine at UW Medicine in Seattle. "Here's standard of care. Is it better, same, or worse? It's not that hard, and that's not being done. They skipped all that hard work in the middle."

The FDA is cracking down, notifying clinics that stem cell procedures must be approved as clinical trials.

"I think the FDA waited too long to start, and so this blew up on them," Murry said. "Now, there's 900 or so of these clinics around the country right now."

Murry said stem cells offer great hope, but cautioned folks not to risk trying them before they're thoroughly researched.

Right now, the only stem cell treatments approved by the FDA are those for the treatment of certain cancers and disorders of the blood and immune system. The FDA said people need to ask stem cell clinics if they are part of the few clinical trials that are FDA-approved.

