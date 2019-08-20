Health Beat: Stem cell Pisces trial for stroke recovery

TAMPA, Fla. - A simple signature speaks volumes for Malena Buck, who had a stroke during Saint Petesburg College graduation. She couldn't write her name, walk or even talk with her students.

"I was walking in a walker for a long time," Buck said. "I couldn't move my hand."

But then, through a University of South Florida study, she had a drug made from stem cells injected in her brain at the University of Chicago.

"I told the doctor and he goes, 'They can't work that fast,' but the minute I got out of surgery, I could do things that I couldn't do before," said Buck.

Dr. William Scott Burgin, a professor and the director of vascular neurology at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, said most patients can feel the effects of the stem cells gradually.

"Preliminary research has shown that in these circumstances, it's very encouraging that using these cells can aid recovery," Burgin said.

Burgin said right now most stroke recovery treatments are limited to conventional therapy. He said there isn't medication that helps with recovery.

"This would be kicking the door open to an entire new realm of possibilities for people with the most disabling medical condition that we come across in the world," Burgin said.

After the surgery, Buck's life changed dramatically.

"If it wasn't for them or the stem cells, I would have just given up," she said.

Participants in the Pisces Three clinical trial must be between the ages of 35 and 75 and have limited movements of their arms and legs 12 months after stroke.