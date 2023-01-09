LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Multiple sclerosis is slowly stealing Kathy Miska’s independence and ability to walk.
“Right now, I have a lot of numbness in my hands and the bottoms of my feet are very numb,” she said.
Those are just a few of the symptoms MS patients experience.
More than 20 medications are FDA-approved to relieve symptoms, and many patients are on them for life.
“Some of these medications are very effective in reducing the number of relapses that do occur," said UCI Health neurologist Dr. Michael Sy.
But nothing stops the progression.
“It is frustrating when we see patients declining and can't do much more for them,” Sy added.
Now, he is part of a handful of doctors in the world using an experimental stem cell transplant to fight MS.
Dr. Sy explained: “Bone marrow transplant offers the opportunity to just completely reset the immune system.”
AHSCT is an immunosuppressive therapy that involves harvesting a patient’s own blood stem cells. The patient’s immune system is wiped out using chemo then, the stem cells are reinfused into the patient.
“Eighty percent of the time, patients no longer have relapses,” said Sy.
No more relapses, no more medication and for 65% of the patients, the progression stops.
Because the stem cell transplant therapy allows patients to get off all their medications, in the long run, researchers believe this will not only be lifesaving, but also cost effective.
MS drugs can cost up to $100,000 a year. The transplant can cost up to $300,000, so in about three to four years, the transplant covers the cost of drugs.
There is one major clinical trial in the U.S and another clinical trial ongoing in Europe.