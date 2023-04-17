DENVER, Co. - Award-winning singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease that causes uncontrollable spasms. Stiff person’s syndrome joins a long list of incurable and debilitating autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis.
Kathy Miska has been living with MS for more than 20 years. The disease has progressed and left her in a wheelchair.
“It's hard. It feels like you're giving up a little bit of your independence,” Miska expressed.
Many autoimmune diseases get worse over time and sometimes, medications and therapies stop working. Autologous stem cell transplants may be a last resort.
“What we try and do is suppress the immune response,” said Dr. Richard Nash at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute.
First, patients receive high-dose chemotherapy to wipe out the immune system. Then, blood stem cells are taken from the patient, or a donor, processed, and then put back into the patient.
“There's been a number of studies showing that transplants for MS can be effective,” Dr. Nash added.
Seventy percent of MS patients can stay in remission for five years. It’s also been shown up to 70 percent of patients with systemic sclerosis remain in remission 10 years after transplantation.
“We're having such a profound effect on the immune system,” said Dr. Nash.
Stem cell transplantation is still considered an experimental treatment for autoimmune disorders.
Early results have been promising but more clinical trials need to be done.