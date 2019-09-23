Health Beat: Stem cells regrow long bones

PHOENIX - Yudith Burreal broke her leg when an ATV rolled on her a year ago.

"It was completely missing," Burreal said. "They didn't."

Her doctors used her bone and marrow to fix the break, but Burreal ended her plans to go into the military, believing her leg wouldn't support her in training.

University of Arizona researchers are developing a way to fix broken long bones with stem cells, a 3D printed scaffold, and a sensor to monitor exercise that helps bones heal.

"If we can fill our scaffold with these cells, the bone will start to form throughout the length of the scaffold," said John A. Szivek, the director of the Robert G. Volz Orthopedic Research Laboratory and a senior scientist at Arizona Arthritis Center.

Stem cells are multiplied in a lab and run, with calcium particles, through the scaffold between the bone ends. A rod holds it in place for six to nine months. The bone grows in and around the scaffold.

"Lately, we have been successful with removing all of the supporting hardware and showing that supporting the bone that we're regrowing is actually functional tissue, to show that it does not need any additional orthopedic hardware in order to function," said Dr. David Margolis, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Arizona.

This work is funded by a $2-million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense.

"We believe that using this type of approach could regrow the bones for the soldiers and they would be able to return to active military service," Szivek said.

Researchers will report the recent success they've had with procedures on sheep to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If the FDA accepts it, a phase-one trial of fewer than 10 people could start soon at Banner-University Medical Center in Phoenix.