Health Beat

Health Beat: Stem cells regrow long bones

By:

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 04:24 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:24 PM EDT

PHOENIX - Yudith Burreal broke her leg when an ATV rolled on her a year ago.

"It was completely missing," Burreal said. "They didn't."

Her doctors used her bone and marrow to fix the break, but Burreal ended her plans to go into the military, believing her leg wouldn't support her in training.

University of Arizona researchers are developing a way to fix broken long bones with stem cells, a 3D printed scaffold, and a sensor to monitor exercise that helps bones heal.

"If we can fill our scaffold with these cells, the bone will start to form throughout the length of the scaffold," said John A. Szivek, the director of the Robert G. Volz Orthopedic Research Laboratory and a senior scientist at Arizona Arthritis Center.

Stem cells are multiplied in a lab and run, with calcium particles, through the scaffold between the bone ends. A rod holds it in place for six to nine months. The bone grows in and around the scaffold.

"Lately, we have been successful with removing all of the supporting hardware and showing that supporting the bone that we're regrowing is actually functional tissue, to show that it does not need any additional orthopedic hardware in order to function," said Dr. David Margolis, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Arizona.

This work is funded by a $2-million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense.

"We believe that using this type of approach could regrow the bones for the soldiers and they would be able to return to active military service," Szivek said.

Researchers will report the recent success they've had with procedures on sheep to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If the FDA accepts it, a phase-one trial of fewer than 10 people could start soon at Banner-University Medical Center in Phoenix.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

65°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Berks
Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire

News
Spotify's most streamed workout artists
CNN

Spotify's most streamed workout artists

Southeastern PA
Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Southeastern PA
Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies