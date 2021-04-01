JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Victoria Bernard has a lot to be grateful for.
"I'm just one of those lucky few," said Bernard, 29.
It may not seem like it, but two years ago, Bernard suffered a stroke.
"I had full left-side paralysis and numbness," she recalled. "I could not speak."
Bernard was rushed to a hospital, but she wasn't given the standard stoke treatment. Instead, she was placed in a trial for a new neuroprotective drug called nerinetide.
"So, most patients, unfortunately, are not eligible for TPA," said Dr. Eric Sauvageau, a neurosurgeon at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida.
In fact, only about 30% of patients presenting with a stoke arrive at a hospital within three hours to receive TPA. Of the patients who arrive in time, only 40% to 50% are medically eligible, but this neuroprotective drug can...
"Keep those cells that are not getting oxygen, that are not getting blood in the brain to be in hibernation, to be able to kind of stay still and not die in the process," Sauvageau explained.
Bernard doesn't know for sure whether she got the drug or a placebo, but she believes she got the drug.
"I was fine in days, not weeks," she shared.
Bernard's doctor considers her complete recovery amazing.
"He told me, 'If you came into my office and you told me you had had a stroke, I wouldn't believe you,'" Bernard said.
The patients that benefited the most were those who got nerinetide and not TPA. There was no difference in outcomes for the patients that got nerinetide and TPA versus the placebo group. Standard recovery from a stroke may take years. According to the National Stroke Association, only about 10% of stoke patients recover completely, 25% recover with minor impairments, and 40% experience moderate to severe impairments.