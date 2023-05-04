SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. - Tia and Logan Hansen make the most of every moment with their kids Cove, Lydia and little Skylar.
“I just feel grateful that I've lived a normal life and so grateful that my kids are just these crazy, fun, awesome kids,” said Tia.
She's grateful they are healthy even though all three tested positive for Long QT Syndrome, a type of SADS, or Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome. It's a genetic disorder that Tia was diagnosed with when she was just eleven.
“At first, it was, it was a really big deal. It was a very scary,” Tia explained.
Her aunt was the first to find out she had it, followed by her dad and two of her siblings. Health Experts say that’s not unusual. If a family member has SADS, their children have a 50 percent chance of also having it.
Alice Lara runs the SADS Foundation. Her mission is to help get the word out.
“Letting people know there's something to check out as family history is number one,” said Lara.
“The important thing is recognition and the warning signs that can cause trouble,” explained Dr. Susan Etheridge at the University of Utah.
The main symptoms are fainting, seizures, or shortness of breath during exercise, and Etheridge says to watch out for a history of unexpected, or unexplained sudden death in your family before age 40.
“They never put two and two together and know that that single car accident, or that drowning, was in fact a SADS condition,” Etheridge said.
SADS is treatable, usually with just a daily dose of beta blockers.
“I've lived my whole life being perfectly healthy, asymptomatic. The other kids have been perfectly wild kids. You wouldn't ever guess that they're on beta blockers,” said Tia.
The most important thing is, if they know they have it, they can control it and live normal, healthy lives.
The SADS Foundation is also working on procedures that would have every baby born in the US tested for SADS.
Although it’s not curable right now, the current therapies are good and there’s a lot of research moving forward to advance the treatment.
To find out about clinical trials being done right now, log on to https://sads.org/