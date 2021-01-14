CLEVELAND - Adrianna Mashburn and her husband, Micah, were getting everything ready to welcome little Maverick into the world when a third-trimester checkup turned their world upside-down.
Maverick was diagnosed with congenital pulmonary airway malformation, or C-PAM. A mass was crushing his lungs, heart, and esophagus.
"Things can just go wrong, and Maverick's heart could stop," described Dr. Darrell Cass, the director of fetal surgery at Cleveland Clinic. "He's got a big mass in his chest. He's hydropic. There's a risk that he could die."
Then, at 37 weeks — almost full term — mom and baby had EXIT-to-resection surgery. Maverick was partially delivered, allowing Cass to open his chest and remove the mass, all while Maverick was still receiving oxygen from his mother through her umbilical cord.
"Maverick's surgery was very tricky," Cass recalled.
Halfway through surgery, Adrianna's placenta started to fail. Doctors delivered Maverick and cut the cord, but the newborn's airway was already secure.
"We stabilized him, and then I completed the surgery to remove this mass," Cass explained.
Maverick thrived after surgery, and Adrianna...
"Recovered beautifully," Cass shared. "She was there at Maverick's bedside right away."
Doctors said one challenging part of the procedure is maintaining placental blood flow. It requires an experienced anesthesia team to keep mom asleep and her uterus relaxed during the surgery.