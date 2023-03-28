Health Beat: Surprising foods that are bad for your heart

ORLANDO, Fl. - The cool and refreshing taste of soda can tingle your taste buds, but the added sugars are terrible for your health.
Diet soda may seem like a good alternative with zero sugars and calories.
But as Dr. Amy Crawford Faucher explained: “There has been some information that shows that actually making that switch doesn’t help as much as you think it should.”
A study out of France found that regular consumption of artificially sweetened drinks, such as diet soda, increases your risk for heart disease by 20 percent compared to non-drinkers. A different study found the risk for diabetes increased by 67 percent.
Chicken has long been thought to be a healthy alternative to red meat, but chickens today contain as much as 10 times the fat compared to a century ago, giving them similar levels of saturated fat to beef. Saturated fats can increase your risk for high cholesterol.
Kristi Fitzgerald, genetic counselor at Nemours duPont Hospital said, “It puts people at risk for premature cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke and can be lethal.”
That’s why the American Heart Association recommends limiting even lean cuts of beef or skinless chicken to less than six ounces a day.
For those looking for an alternative to butter, margarine contains trans fats, which raise bad cholesterol and lower good cholesterol, increasing your risk for heart disease. Olive oil and avocado oil are much healthier alternatives.
One more food that’s not as heart healthy: energy bars.
Many energy bars contain ultra-processed foods such as corn syrups, citric acids and added sugars, which can increase risk for heart disease.