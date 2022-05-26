Patients with type 1 diabetes have to manage it with monitors, pumps, injections, and medications. But researchers are working on a new way that would allow patients to avoid all of that and start regulating their own blood sugar.
Sydnie Stephens is a busy 12-year-old.
"She does 16 hours of gymnastics. She does five hours of volleyball. She does four hours of track and field and four hours of lacrosse and then, an hour of swim," said Dee Dee Stephens-Broussard, Sydnie's Mom.
She does all of this while managing her type 1 diabetes.
"This one is my pumps. It gives me insulin when I'm high," said Sydnie.
Sydnie monitors her glucose levels with her smart phone, and now, bioengineers at Rice University are working on a new implant that would replace these monitors.
"We hope that we can have the body regulate its own blood glucose," said Omid Veiseh, PhD, Bioengineer, Rice University.
In type 1 diabetes, a person's own immune system attacks and kills insulin producing beta cells within the pancreas. Now, researchers are growing beta stem cells in the lab.
"We want to now, use these cells, combine them with innovative tissue engineering strategies that protect them from the hosting immune system," continued Veiseh.
A 3D printed hydrogel scaffold protects the cells that are implanted in a patient's stomach area.
"This mesh keeps the immune cells out and at the same time, nutrients and oxygen, as well as the insulin, can diffuse in and out of these biomaterial constructs," said Veiseh.
Allowing the body to create and regulate its own insulin.
"My hope about diabetes is, even if there isn't a cure that the technology gives better every year," said Sydnie.
The implant has only been tested in mice. Researchers hope to move it into human trials in the next few years.