PITTSBURGH - Linda Wernikoff, 74, never smoked, but after months of a chronic cough, her doctor had unexpected and unwelcome news.
"I told her, 'I'm a straight shooter. Tell me what you think,'" Wernikoff recalled, "and she said, 'I do think it's cancer.'"
Wernikoff was diagnosed with stage-3A lung cancer. She had surgery followed by chemotherapy, but she wasn't sure what else could beat back the disease.
Dr. Timothy Burns, an oncologist and a lung cancer researcher at UPMC in Pittsburgh, has a passion for fighting lung cancer started early. He was only seven when he lost his dad to lung cancer. His mother died from the same disease when Burns was 16.
"I think now of where we've come, and I can almost guarantee you that they would have lived longer today than they did then," shared Burns, a thoracic oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
Burns was following the clinical trial for the drug osimertinib, which is designed to prevent recurrence in lung cancer patients with the EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) mutation. The drug was so effective the trial was halted early to allow all patients access to the treatment.
"Overall, you saw in all patients about an 80% reduction in your chance of your cancer coming back," Burns said.
Burns called the drug practice-changing and prescribed osimertinib, which also goes by the brand name Tagrisso, to Wernikoff.
"It just sounded wonderful, especially for my particular stage," she shared.
An EGFR mutation is present in about 15% of all lung cancer cases in the United Sates. The mutations are higher in lung cancers with non-smokers.
Also, Burns just found out the FDA is granting accelerated review for Tagrisso, which means a decision can be expected in less than six months.