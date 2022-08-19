CHICAGO — Vivian Panou makes the most of each day for her two girls, Katerina and Aria, all while battling an extremely rare form of thyroid cancer. She recalled when she discovered something was wrong.
"I touched my throat, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh! What is that?' It felt like a golf ball, and I freaked out," Panou shared.
Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation all helped for a little while, but then she received some bad news from her doctor.
"I said, 'Doctor, please tell me, where has the cancer gone and how are we gonna get rid of it?' and he just dropped his arms," Panou said. "He's like, 'Vivian, where hasn't it gone? It's gone everywhere.'"
"She had very aggressive cancer," said Dr. Young Kwang Chae, a medical oncologist at the Lurie Cancer Center at Northwestern Medicine.
Chae finds targeted therapies for hard-to-treat cases. He tried a drug that had never been used before on Panou's type of cancer.
"We tailor our therapies based on the patient's genomic profile," Chae said.
Five days after the first infusion, Panou's cancer had dramatically reduced.
"We were seeing that her pain disappeared within, I would say, days," Chae said.
He's using a highly personalized developmental therapy to hopefully give Panou the extra days, even years, she's so desperately looking forward to.
"I feel like the treatment I'm getting has been specially crafted just for me because they wanna make sure that I stick around for my girls," Panou said.
Today, Panou remains on the treatment plan and Chae continues to monitor her progress and look for more ways to keep her cancer controlled.
You will find more hospitals using developmental therapy teams to create personalized treatments for their patients, taking personalized care to a new level.