HACKENSACK, N.J. — Alain Fortier worked with hazardous materials for years, so he was keenly aware of subtle changes in his body when they started eight years ago.
"I experienced the rash on my arms and a tingling of my lips and a little bit of swelling of my knuckles," Fortier recalled.
At first, Fortier thought maybe he had seasonal allergies. Instead, doctors diagnosed a rare form of blood cancer called mantle cell lymphoma, or MCL. Fortier started a rollercoaster of drugs and chemotherapy.
"It was always treatments and scans and visits and, 'No, that didn't work, let's try something else.' It was like constant," shared Fortier's wife, Marie.
After four failed treatments, Marie Fortier searched online and found Dr. Andre Goy and his colleagues were part of the ZUMA-2 trial studying CAR T-cell therapy — removing a patient's white blood cells and modifying them in a lab.
"It's a genetically modified lymphocyte that we grow before we infuse. We inject in a patient and then we monitor the patient," explained Goy, the chair of John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.
The CAR T-cell therapy is now called Tecartus. Right after Fortier's treated cells were re-infused, he said he felt lousy.
"Four days later, it was like a light switch on and off," he recalled. "My body started feeling much better."
For the husband and father of two, there's now no evidence of cancer; the T-cells continue to work in his system.
"There's so much research being done with CAR T that no one should ever give up hope," he said.
After the ZUMA-2 trial was completed, the FDA approved the CAR T-cell therapy, Tecartus, which was formerly known as KTE-X19. Goy said two-thirds of all the patients had a similar response to Fortier's, with no evidence of cancer after the trial.