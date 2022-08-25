ORLANDO, Fla. — There's a lot that teens worry about, from grades and friends to their future.
"There's been countless moments of depression, anxiety, imposter syndrome," said Amitoj Kaur, a student at Miami University.
"Like, everyone puts on a mask and not everyone is OK," said Rachel Curry, a former student at Lakota West High School.
More than one in three high school students experience persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and one in six youth reported making a suicide plan in the past year. Experts said one of best things parents can do is talk to their teen about their emotions.
"I just wanted to talk to you about how things are going," said Brandon Stratford, the director of education research at Child Trends. "Even the new school year can be another great opportunity to say, 'You know, I just want to check in.'"
Parents may also increase positive emotions and manage difficult feelings by getting their teens to follow SEEDS, which stands for sleep, exercise, education, diet, and self-care. Practicing elements of SEEDS, such as self-care, which focuses on hygiene, can increase confidence, boost self-esteem, and reduce feelings of sadness.
The SEEDS guideline was created by Mind Chicago as an emphasis for kids to take care of their minds by taking care of their bodies.
Also, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has launched a three-digit dialing code. It is 988.