BOSTON, Ma. - Adorable gap-toothed smiles, precious for parents, are a source of inspiration for Mass. General Hospital scientist Erin Dunn.
Dunn and her team want to know if children’s teeth can leave clues of early life stress.
“Similar to the way that trees develop, in terms of leaving behind these incremental records of their growth, our teeth do the same thing,” she explained.
Dunn and her team take donated teeth and slice them so they can be viewed under a microscope. The images are then magnified, so it’s easier to see lines and changes in width and color.
"We're trying to see if we can see evidence essentially recorded in baby teeth in terms of these incremental growth marks that might be indicators of early life experiences,” said Dunn.
One of the team’s studies is called STRONG. They’ve recruited mothers who were pregnant during the time of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing to see if mom’s stress as a result of the bombing showed up in children’s teeth. The eventual goal is to use teeth as a screening tool to determine if children could use mental health support.
“If we can be able to better identify kids early who've experienced these early life stressors, we can then more quickly connect them to interventions,” Dunn added.
Erin Dunn and her team are recruiting for several other studies on baby teeth and mental health. More information on how to participate can be found at www.teethforscience.com