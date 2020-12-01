MUNICE, Ind. - In most U.S. homes before the COVID-19 pandemic, household work was primarily mom's domain. But now?
"So, we had this sort of unique opportunity to really understand, OK, what happens when you're forced to be at home?" said Richard Petts, a sociologist at Ball State University." Do men do more? Are couples sharing the work more? Or, is it status quo?"
Petts and his research team surveyed 1,060 U.S. parents living with a partner of the opposite sex. They analyzed changes in the division of labor for household chores and childcare since the pandemic began.
"For a subset of women, about a third of women, things have gotten significantly worse," Petts explained.
According to the survey, 34% of the moms said they are spending more time house cleaning. Forty-three percent said they are doing more cooking, and don't forget about kids' online learning.
"Women are taking on the majority of those tasks as well," added Petts.
But the news isn't all bad. In a number of families, fathers have increased homework time, and 45% of dads reported spending more time taking care of young children, putting smiles on faces of everyone at home.
Petts said there is the potential for COVID-19 restrictions to reshape the gendered division of labor, although he said it remains to be seen whether dads will continue with housework and childcare once shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted and most go back to work away from the house.