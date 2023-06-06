SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. - This is more than just play time for little Emmett Bleyle.
Each song helps him heal.
“Emmet's official diagnosis is PMM2 congenital disorder of glycosylation,” said Rylie, Emmett's mom.
Doctors told Rylie her boy would not live to his first birthday.
“They didn't think he had another six months in him. And here we are,” Rylie added.
Five-year-old Emmett averages two to three hospital stays a month with a care team of more than 18 specialists. His mother believes a key to his survival is this playing the piano.
Katie Lahue, expressive therapist at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital believes music, dance, art and play helps hospitalized kids through the physical, emotional and psychological issues that come with illnesses and long hospital stays.
“Music access is a different part of your brain than other modalities do. And so, through music and the arts, we're able to accomplish different goals,” said Lahue.
Experts say using music helps to motivate kids like Emmett to work on different developmental goals.
“Sometimes, we can reach these kiddos better than other providers here in the hospital can,” said Eliana Rivera, music therapist at Intermountain.
Studies show expressive therapies help children manage their pain and anxiety, boost immunity and contribute to faster physical healing.
“Letting Emmett emotionally reset that way through dancing and through singing and through playing with instruments and things like that, I think that's kind of reset his body to the point where we've walked away for some instances that we shouldn't have,” said Rylie.
The magic of music is a powerful tool in helping kids like Emmett heal.
The music therapists at Intermountain also do something called legacy work.
They work with parents to help them create a song when their child is nearing their end of life. They play the song for the child and record it, creating a special memory for the parents.