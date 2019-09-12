Health Beat: The power of CBD cream?

TAMPA, Fla. - Keith Barron and Cindy Diskin are passionate about playing music together, but chronic pain threatened to ruin their harmonies and their health.

"I had a concussion that just completely, almost flat-lined me. I could not get out of bed for the first almost two months," Diskin explained.

Both Diskin and Barron hated the idea of pain pills, so their doctor suggested CBD cream. They said it was life-changing.

"As soon as I used it, within five minutes, I was like, 'Oh my gosh. The pain is gone," Diskin shared.

But without government testing, it's a gamble whether you're really buying CBD. That's why Rena Greenberg has her own line of organically grown CBD cream, with an average concentration of 1,000 milligrams full spectrum, and she has it independently tested to ensure there are no contaminants or impurities.

"I want people to get the highest benefits, because what I don't want is for people to try CBD and then say, 'Oh, I didn't get the relief I had expected,'" said Rena Greenberg, the CEO of Rena's Organic.

Dr. John M. Kilgore, an internist at Brandon Medical Center, said he believes CBD is a legitimate alternative to pain medication.

"The root of most pain is inflammation, and most people don't know that about what's in the marijuana plant," Kilgore said. "They think about THC and that's the part that makes people high and they think about that. CBD is what does most of the work."

"It's not addictive, obviously. It's not psychoactive," Barron said. "There's just, there's no down side to this."

Thanks to their CBD cream, Diskin and Barron are back making music, and they're playing pain-free.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found falsely labeled CBD products sickened more than 50 people across the U.S. from October to January last year. It's why Kilgore encourages everyone to read the ingredients and also get it verified by your physician to make sure it's independently tested.