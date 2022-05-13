According to the World Economic Forum, by the year 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean.
The environment isn't the only thing that plastics are impacting. Researchers say plastics are also impacting your waistline.
Think about it, you might drink out of plastic cups, plastic straws, and store leftovers in plastic Tupperware, but some simple swaps could make a big difference.
According to new research from Norway, the plastic you have all around your house may be to blame.
"I was pretty shocked and dismayed, that I had been kind of sucked into that whole false sense of security with using plastics," said consumer Susan Castriota.
In a study, researchers extracted chemicals from 34 everyday products, including freezer bags, drinks bottles, and coffee cup lids.
They found more than 55,000 chemicals and identified 629 of the substances. Eleven of them are known to disrupt metabolism and promote the growth of fat cells.
The most common fat-promoting chemicals are bisphenol A and phthalates. Both can be found in everyday plastics and can also affect human development and fertility.
So what are some alternatives to plastic?
Use glassware instead of plastic containers for leftovers, swap out plastic straws for stainless steel, and skip the plastic cutlery for takeout orders.
You won't only be helping to save the environment, but your health too.
In another study, it was found that some plastics can leach chemicals into food, producing an endocrine disrupting effect. They can mess with the hormones that regulate appetite, metabolism, and other bodily functions.