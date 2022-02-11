(Ivanhoe Newswire), -- Doctors are starting to see more tics in girls and, ironically, they're linking it to the social media site Tik Tok.
"Eye blinking, maybe a sniffing or a throat clearing," said Dr. David Isaacs, assistant professor of neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
These are common tics.
They're often associated with tourette syndrome, a neurological condition that is three times more common in boys than in girls. But doctors are seeing a rise in tics in teen girls, and it's not tourettes.
Instead, the tics are thought to be linked to the popular social media site, TikTok.
Doctors at UCLA typically see one to two cases linked to social media a year. That number has jumped to 10 to 15 per month.
The reason, the tics are brought on by stress and anxiety, caused by the pandemic and teens' increased social media consumption.
but TikTok may not be the sole cause.
"Many have comorbid diagnoses and things like PTSD or other kinds of perhaps remote trauma," Isaacs said.
According to the CDC, five in six kids with chronic tics have another mental, behavioral or developmental disorder.
Experts say parents can seek out a specialist as well as encourage kids to do physical activities, such as sports and yoga that involve their mind and body working together.
Also have your kids stay away from TikTok for several weeks.
Early intervention can reduce or even eliminate the symptoms.
So part of it is the increase in stress that's being release as tics, and part of it is teens mimicking the tics they see in others on social media.
Therapy is the best treatment for social media and stress-induced tics.