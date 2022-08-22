CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With more than 41% of Americans considered obese, it's a critical question – when diet and exercise fail, what else can people do to get to a healthy weight?
"We really need to develop drugs that are safe and that can be used for the average person," said Eyleen O'Rourke, a professor of genomics at UVA Health.
Researchers at the University of Virginia have taken the first step by studying a tiny invertebrate, a worm called C. elegans, that has a very similar genetic makeup to humans. The scientists have identified 14 genes that may put people at higher risk for gaining weight.
"So, if you eat the same as your cousin that doesn't have that variant, you are more likely to become obese," O'Rourke explained.
The researchers have also identified three gene variants that may do the opposite. People with these genes can eat more and maintain a healthy weight.
With specific targets identified, O'Rourke said researchers can develop drugs that would inactivate the genes, which in turn, could accelerate weight loss.
O'Rourke said the gene discovery could also open the way for researchers to test drugs that are currently FDA-approved for other uses to see if they impact the obesity genes.
By the way, the worm, C. elegans, is used in genetic studies because they have more than 70% of the same genes as humans.