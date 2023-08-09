ORLANDO, Fl. - Thinking of going keto?
The ketogenic, or “keto” diet, involves consuming 60 percent of daily calories from fat, 30 percent from protein, and 10 percent from carbs.
The idea behind it is that since your body doesn’t have carbs, it burns fat first!
“It essentially mimics the fasting state," explained Dr. J. Nicholas Brenton, associate professor of neurology & pediatrics at University of Virginia Health System.
Research suggests the keto diet has benefits.
It can help with weight loss, make cancer cells more reactive to chemo and radiation, reduce seizures, improve acne and reduce blood sugar levels in those with diabetes.
A recent study also found it can help people with multiple sclerosis improve their neurologic disability and quality of life.
“At the six-month point on the diet is that patients were less depressed, there were significantly lower levels of fatigue,” said Dr. Brenton.
But there may also be some downsides.
A recent study found keto diets were linked to twice as many cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, strokes and blockages in the arteries.
Researchers say people on keto diets had significantly higher levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol.
Some evidence also suggests that long-term keto diets can lower levels of healthy gut bacteria in children.
Experts say more research is needed to confirm these links.
“I don’t advocate that all patients go on these diets,” Dr. Brenton said.
Another potential negative of keto is that it’s restrictive.
One study found 37 percent of keto dieters quit because the diet was too strict to follow.