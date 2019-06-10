Health Beat: Training the brain to smell again

ST. LOUIS, Pa. - Patrick Leahy has a new appreciation for stopping to smell the flowers.

"Once you lose anything, then you realize, you know, what you've lost," Leahy said.

After a simple viral infection, Leahy lost his sense of smell. Luckily, he found Dr. Jay Piccirillo, an otolaryngologist at Washington University St. Louis.

"We think a lot of people have this condition, but they don't seek medical care," Piccirillo explained.

People can lose their sense of smell after an injury or with aging, but for some, it results from a viral infection like the common cold.

"We think the nerve of smell that enters from the brain into the nose has in one way or another been injured by the virus," Piccirillo said.

In an attempt to retrain the brain to smell again, Piccirillo gave patients four essential oils to smell twice a day for 12 weeks.

"Through brain training, through smelling these smells, we're trying to, again, get the brain neurons to come back and to allow them to smell," Piccirill said.

To track progress, patients were asked to identify a variety of odors using simple sniff tests.

"Potentially a big payoff for little investment in time and effort, you bet, and doesn't cost a whole lot either," Piccirillo said.

Leahy's sense of smell improved from 30 percent to 70 percent.

"They've both come back dramatically, smell and taste," he said.

Leahy is still smelling the oils every day, even though the study is over.

Piccirillo said patients can easily do this at home. If you think you have trouble smelling, he said there's no harm in trying it yourself. The oils used in the study were rose, lemon, eucalyptus and clove, but you can tailor it to what works for you.