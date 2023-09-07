ST. LOUIS, Mo. - From something that impacted us all, to tragedies that may only happen to a few...
“Trauma's a really interesting thing where a lot of times we're trying to bury it and not even consciously," said Dr. Jessica Gold, psychiatrist at Washington University, St. Louis.
Dr. Gold says that many times we believe if we push forward, we can overcome its effects.
“We just spent a day dealing with it and then kind of pulled ourselves together and went back and did our thing," explained Gold. "And so, sometimes, then we think we're fine. ‘That obviously didn't affect me as much as it might have affected someone else.’”
And then a sound, a TV show, a photo, a conversation… and things start to change.
“So, that can look like anxiety; can look like trouble breathing.” Dr. Gold said.
Doctor Gold says a body doesn’t forget. “That there are things that remind you of the trauma that you feel in your body and don't know why.”
Maybe it’s a headache for no reason, a stomachache, muscle tension, a sore neck.
“Sometimes, with therapy, you can start to figure out what it's related to,” said Gold.
Delayed emotional response can also happen at any time.
“Emotional dysregulation will be what we would call that in fancier terms. But really, that just means, like, ‘I'm angry at people and I don't know why, or I'm irritable and I don't know why,’” Dr. Gold said.
Experts say understanding that trauma has no timeline, and what you’re experiencing is a reaction from the past, is the first step to healing in the future.