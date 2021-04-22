WESTPORT, Conn. — Kimberly Kanoff eats right, exercises, and practices yoga for stress relief, but even those measures can't control breakouts around her mouth.
"But at 44, it's a little embarrassing sometimes to have acne on my face," she shared.
Even after their teens, women are susceptible to acne because of fluctuating hormones. Kanoff also has rosacea, and her sensitive skin easily flushes. In the past, she's needed four medications to bring both under control.
"If we need them to apply several medications to treat their conditions, they only end up getting one or two due to cost," explained Dr. Tanya Futoryan, a board-certified dermatologist with Westport Dermatology and Laser Center.
For a growing number of her patients, Futoryan said the answer is personalized or custom topical medications.
"Custom medicines are made from taking a well-known and trusted molecule and adjusting it to fit and suit a patient's need," she said.
The medications are developed in an FDA-registered out-sourcing facility through a program called prescriber's choice. Other topical medications can also treat dry skin, eczema, and hyperpigmentation. Kanoff used to apply her four medications separately. Now, she uses only one, saving time and money.
"For the combination product I'm using now, I pay around $65," Kanoff said, "where I was paying over $100 for just the one medication."
Dermatologists said they've seen increased compliance with this option. It's much more likely that patients will regularly apply just one medication instead of three or four. During the COVID-19 pandemic, patients can avoid an extra stop at the pharmacy.